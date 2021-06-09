CNX Energy Seeks To Duck Ex-Exec's FLSA Retaliation Claim

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- After Consol Energy's coal mining division ducked former executive Katherine Fredriksen's unequal pay claim in federal court because it was technically a different company than the one that previously paid her, natural gas spinoff CNX sought to use a similar argument to toss Fredriksen's retaliation claim in Pennsylvania state court. In a motion for partial summary judgment that was filed Monday and made public Wednesday, CNX argued that it was Consol's coal side that allegedly hit back against the short-tenured president's claims of discrimination by firing her, so her claim that CNX retaliated against her under the Fair Labor Standards Act...

