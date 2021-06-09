CNX Seeks To Duck Ex-Exec's FLSA Retaliation Claim

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Natural gas company CNX Resources sought to toss former Consol Energy executive Katherine Fredriksen's retaliation claim from Pennsylvania state court, arguing it was the coal-focused Consol that fired her after the companies split up in 2017. In a motion for partial summary judgment that was filed Monday and made public Wednesday, CNX argued that it was Consol's coal side that allegedly hit back against the short-tenured president's claims of discrimination by firing her, so her claim that CNX retaliated against her under the Fair Labor Standards Act by not rehiring her should be dropped from the equal-pay claim now scheduled for...

