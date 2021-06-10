Union Says Nev. Transportation Co. Can't Nix Arbitration Order

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local said a Reno, Nevada, municipal bus contractor cannot escape an arbitrator's order that the company must rehire a dispatcher who was fired after falling asleep behind the wheel, saying the arbitrator's decision is binding and that a judge should enforce it. On Wednesday, Teamsters Local 533 urged U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to turn down Keolis Transit America Inc.'s request to dismiss the lawsuit against the company, calling it "procedurally improper." The arbitrator's award should be considered final, Local 533 said, as it resolved all claims in the case. Keolis "argues that this court lacks jurisdiction over...

