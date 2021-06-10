Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Says Nev. Transportation Co. Can't Nix Arbitration Order

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local said a Reno, Nevada, municipal bus contractor cannot escape an arbitrator's order that the company must rehire a dispatcher who was fired after falling asleep behind the wheel, saying the arbitrator's decision is binding and that a judge should enforce it.

On Wednesday, Teamsters Local 533 urged U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to turn down Keolis Transit America Inc.'s request to dismiss the lawsuit against the company, calling it "procedurally improper." The arbitrator's award should be considered final, Local 533 said, as it resolved all claims in the case.

Keolis "argues that this court lacks jurisdiction over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!