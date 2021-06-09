DHS Hit With Suit Over Spousal Visa Processing Delay

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A lawful permanent resident of the U.S. sued the Department of Homeland Security in Maryland federal court Wednesday, claiming an unreasonable delay in processing his wife's spousal visa application, which he says has not been acted on since it was filed in January 2020. Preet Kamal says the failure to process the application of his wife, Vishal Thakur, a citizen of India living in Australia, constitutes a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act, which requires the government agencies to conclude matters "within a reasonable time," and of the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment. "Preet Kamal has made repeated attempts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS