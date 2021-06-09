Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS Hit With Suit Over Spousal Visa Processing Delay

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A lawful permanent resident of the U.S. sued the Department of Homeland Security in Maryland federal court Wednesday, claiming an unreasonable delay in processing his wife's spousal visa application, which he says has not been acted on since it was filed in January 2020.

Preet Kamal says the failure to process the application of his wife, Vishal Thakur, a citizen of India living in Australia, constitutes a violation of the Administrative Procedures Act, which requires the government agencies to conclude matters "within a reasonable time," and of the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment.

"Preet Kamal has made repeated attempts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!