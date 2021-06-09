Zions Bancorp. Unfairly Charged Overdraft Fees, Suit Says

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Zions Bancorporation NA was hit Wednesday with a proposed class action in federal court in Utah alleging the bank has charged customers multiple insufficient-funds fees on single transactions and charges overdraft fees on transactions that didn't actually overdraw accounts. In her suit, Zion customer Jane Thornton accused the bank, which operates in 11 different states using eight localized bank names, of injuring customers "to the tune of millions of dollars bilked from their accounts in violation of Zions' clear contractual commitments." Thornton said the bank told customers in its deposit account agreement it would charge them a single $35 overdraft or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS