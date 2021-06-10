Biden To Nominate HUD Attorney For Agency General Counsel

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his plan to nominate U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development principal deputy general counsel Damon Smith to serve as the agency's new general counsel. Smith, who previously served as senior director of advocacy and counsel for the Credit Union National Association, joined HUD in January, marking his second stint with the department. In his six-month role at CUNA, a national trade association that advocates for credit unions, Smith was responsible for its regulatory and legal advocacy on issues related to housing policy and finance, telecommunications and anti-money laundering regulations, according to his LinkedIn profile....

