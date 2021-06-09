Tom Girardi's Conservatorship Made Permanent

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday placed disgraced trial attorney Thomas V. Girardi permanently under the care of his brother in conservatorship, despite claims the 81-year-old attorney is faking having Alzheimer's in order to insulate himself from allegations that he stole tens of millions of dollars from his own clients. The decision by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Juarez, which followed a perfunctory hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes, could block efforts by the California Bar to sanction Girardi for his decades of alleged misconduct. The bar has said it's legally unable to move forward with formally disciplining Girardi...

