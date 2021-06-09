McGahn Says Watergate Fears Spurred Him To Ignore Trump

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee released a transcript Wednesday of its closed-door session interview with former White House Counsel Don McGahn, revealing that the Jones Day partner ignored President Donald Trump's demands to pressure the Justice Department into firing special counsel Robert Mueller, in order to avoid a Watergate-type scandal. The 241-page transcript from the June 4 interview revealed new details of McGahn's time as the top White House attorney under Trump and his testimony on the former president's alleged attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation. In his interview, McGahn described Trump's conduct over the course of the Mueller investigation as increasingly...

