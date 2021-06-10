Landry's Tells 5th Circ. $20M Data Hack Was A 'Publication'

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel grappled Thursday with whether a credit card data breach involving Houston-based hospitality chain Landry's Inc. constituted a "publication" that would trigger its insurer's obligation to defend it in a $20 million lawsuit brought by JPMorgan Chase. The three-judge panel launched a barrage of questions to determine how broadly to define "publication" in the case. Landry's argued for a wide-reaching meaning that included any transmission of data from one party to another, while the Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania, or ICSOP, contended that publication required an intent to make the information publicly available. If the panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS