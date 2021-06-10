Idaho Judge Pauses New Oil Leases In Sage-Grouse Fight

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge temporarily blocked new federal oil and gas leasing in an area of Wyoming and Montana that's home to the greater sage-grouse, saying the government failed to adequately consider the impact of those leases on the bird. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush stopped short of outright vacating $161 million in federal oil and gas leases entered by the Bureau of Land Management. But he said a temporary block on new drilling is needed based on evidence presented by Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity that the BLM failed to conduct a thorough environmental analysis...

