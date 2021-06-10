Pitt Law Settles Title IX Discrimination Suit With Student

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A former University of Pittsburgh law student has settled her claims that the university discriminated against her while investigating a Title IX case against her ex-boyfriend, the student told a Pennsylvania federal court. Hannah Rullo told the court Wednesday that after a court-ordered mediation, she and the school had reached a settlement agreement and asked for the case to be closed. "As all issues have been resolved, and the case has concluded, the court should dismiss the case with prejudice," said a consent motion for dismissal. Neither the motion nor the case docket indicated the terms of the settlement, but the motion...

