Mental Health Care Provider Leads 5 IPOs Exceeding $1.6B

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed mental health services provider LifeStance Health Group Inc. went public Thursday after raising $720 million in an upsized initial public offering, leading a quintet of newly minted public companies that netted nearly $1.7 billion combined, guided by 11 law firms total. Scottsdale, Arizona-based LifeStance, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, offered 40 million shares at $18 each, above its range of $15 to $17 apiece. LifeStance directly sold 32.8 million shares, while existing investors, including private equity firm TPG Capital, sold 7.2 million remaining shares. Shares of LifeStance began trading Thursday, along with project management software provider Monday.com Ltd.,...

