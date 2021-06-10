Dolfin Can't Escape PE Firm's $9M Crypto Fraud Suit

Law360, London (June 10, 2021, 3:59 PM BST) -- A London judge refused Thursday to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a private equity firm seeking to track down $9.25 million lost through an alleged cryptocurrency scam, finding that the complex dispute needs to go to trial. Charles Hollander QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said that the lawsuit brought by two units of private equity firm GEM Capital could not be resolved on a summary basis, dismissing an application by Dolfin Financial (UK) Ltd. and its founder to bring proceedings to an early end. Dolfin, connected companies and Roman Joukovski are accused of defrauding Andoro Trading Corp....

