Sudan Ordered To Refund Port Terminal Operator €187M

Law360, London (June 10, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- A port operator scored a partial victory on Thursday after a judge in London ordered the Sudanese government to return an upfront fee of €187 million ($228 million), although she stopped short of awarding another €91 million in additional costs. Judge Clare Moulder said at the High Court that the remainder of a €410 million payment made by ICTSI Middle East DMCC should be handed back to the company after it won a bid to operate a container contract in the Port of Sudan on the Red Sea. According to a concession agreement, Philippines-based ICTSI would be refunded the installment if the...

