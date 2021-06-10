Former 2nd Circ. Chief Katzmann, Voice For Civics, Dies At 68

Law360, New York (June 10, 2021, 9:03 AM EDT) -- Former Second Circuit Chief Judge Robert A. Katzmann, who steered the appellate court through high-profile cases and budget sequestration and was known as a voice for expanding civics education, died Wednesday at 68. A native of New York City, Katzmann, whose father John fled Nazi Germany, took senior status earlier this year, current Chief Judge Debra A. Livingston noted in a statement. She said her predecessor was committed to crafting a judiciary that would serve as "a steadying hand to our democracy." "Judge Katzmann led our court through historic challenges, from budget sequester and governmental shutdowns ... to the pandemic which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS