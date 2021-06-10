Green Groups Split Over EPA's Request To Review Glyphosate

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are divided on whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should get a chance to reexamine the impacts of glyphosate, the primary ingredient in Monsanto's RoundUp. In briefs to the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Pesticide Action Network of North America backed the EPA's request for some breathing room to let it reexamine the ecological risks of glyphosate, a chemical that the agency has said is not a significant public health risk. The groups had one caveat and recommended that the court set a 90-day time limit for the EPA to decide how to list glyphosate and whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS