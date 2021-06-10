Klarna Hits $45.6B Valuation In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Buy-now, pay-later company Klarna said Thursday it secured a $45.6 billion valuation in a new SoftBank-led funding round, a valuation it called the second-highest worldwide for a privately held financial technology company. Klarna said it raised $639 million in the latest round, which comes on the heels of a $1 billion funding round in March. The whopping valuation means it continues to hold the spot for top-valued private European fintech and is in second place for highest-valued private fintech globally, according to the announcement. California's Stripe Inc. holds the top spot, according to CB Insights research referenced in the announcement. Klarna said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS