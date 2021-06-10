Serta Says Mattress Exec Jumped Into Bed With Younger Rival

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons Bedding LLC has sued rival Purple Innovation Inc. claiming that it poached a regional vice president responsible for more than $120 million in annual sales for a competing leadership role. Serta said in a Georgia state court complaint on Tuesday that Mason Stephens was an enormously successful sales manager and executive until his abrupt resignation on May 14 and subsequent employment with Purple, a direct-to-consumer mattress manufacturer. Georgia-based Serta, in business since the 1870s, said Purple made a powerful and convincing employment pitch to Stephens that included a higher salary, a nationwide sales leadership role and indemnification...

