How Class Action Settlement Funded Conn. Orgs' Equity Work

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Millions of dollars from the settlement of a historic racial discrimination-focused class action against John Hancock Insurance Co. have supported social and racial equity work by nonprofit organizations throughout the country — including two in Connecticut, the state where the case awaits final dismissal — according to a May report. The document, written by social policy scholar Susan Eaton of Brandeis University, details the activities of the Norflet Progress Fund over the past decade. The fund, which was overseen by prominent civil rights attorneys, was organized under the cy pres doctrine, which allows courts to disburse settlement funds to a charitable...

