BB&K Adds Atty With 'Holistic' Approach To Employment Law

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 1:03 PM EDT) -- California powerhouse Best Best & Krieger LLP has hired a partner with more than 20 years of expertise who said she fell into employment law almost by accident. Allison Borkenheim joined about 35 attorneys at BB&K's Irvine, California, office at the beginning of the month. Her move comes after a two-year stint as a senior counsel at Godes & Preis LLP. "There was so much about BB&K that really thrilled me to become part of their team," Borkenheim told Law360 on Monday. "Their diversity program [is] amazing, and I think we are better when we are diverse." After graduating from George...

