Ex-UAW Leader Gets 28 Months In Feds' Embezzlement Probe

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones was sentenced to 28 months in prison Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to embezzle more than $1 million in dues that he and other officials spent on swanky dinners, golf outings and other extravagances. U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman in Detroit also ordered Jones to pay $550,000 in restitution to the UAW, pay $42,000 to the Internal Revenue Service, forfeit $151,377 and pay a $10,000 fine for conspiring to siphon dues and evading taxes between 2010 and September 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said. Jones...

