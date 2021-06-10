Tobacco, Hemp Farm To Pay $39K For Temp Worker Breaches

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky tobacco and hemp farm will pay more than $39,000 in back wages and fines and temporarily lose its access to a federal temporary foreign workers' program after the U.S. Department of Labor found that the farm failed to honor its commitments to its workers under the program, the agency said Thursday. According to the Labor Department, the Hunt Farm in Campbellsville owed just over $25,900 in back pay to 46 workers it employed via the H-2A temporary agricultural workers program. Federal officials also said that the farm didn't give its workers employment contracts, didn't pay them prevailing wages and...

