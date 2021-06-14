Police Body Hits Back At Suit Over £18M Spy Contract Award

Law360, London (June 14, 2021, 5:29 PM BST) -- A police procurement body has argued that the sensitive nature of a criminal surveillance project means it was exempt from public bidding rules that a British software company claimed it violated when handing out an £18 million ($25.4 million) contract. The Police Digital Service has hit back at High Court claims that it made errors when it reviewed bids for a four-year contract for online surveillance tools in April. The body said in a June 2 defense that claims made by Excession Technologies Ltd. that are underpinned by regulations on breaches of public contracts should be dismissed. The police body, referred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS