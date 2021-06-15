Bank Of Scotland Fights Consumers' Unfair-Lending Suit

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- Bank of Scotland has fought back against a breach of contract lawsuit from more than 150 customers, denying their claim that a mortgage product with repayments linked to housing prices was unfair to consumers. The bank told the High Court in a May 27 defense filing, which has now been made public, that it should not be forced to strike out mortgage contracts held by 151 customers who claim the loans were unfair. The customers argued in their Jan. 15 lawsuit that the so-called shared mortgage appreciation loans that the bank sold in the late 1990s were "inherently unfair." The bank's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS