Foley Adds Ex-DLA Piper Transactions Pro In Silicon Valley

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has added an attorney previously with DLA Piper LLP who specializes in cross-border transactions in Latin America as a partner in its Silicon Valley office, the latest lawyer to join the firm's growing presence in northern California, Foley announced. André Thiollier will be a member of Foley's transactions practice, where he will focus his work on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and emerging growth and venture financings, according to the firm's announcement on Thursday. Thiollier regularly works on cross-border transactions involving countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico, according to Foley. He represents clients such as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS