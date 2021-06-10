9th Circ. Skeptical Of Researcher's Shot At DEA Pot Rule

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit panel considering whether to order the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to reconsider a denied petition to reschedule marijuana appeared to be hung up on whether the case was properly before them at oral arguments Thursday. Counsel for the challenger, Dr. Suzanne Sisley, faced a steady stream of questions from the panel about whether there was precedent for someone who wasn't part of the original descheduling petition to appeal it, leaving little time to address the basis of their fight against the DEA. Sisley's appeal was based on a 2020 petition filed by Stephen Zyskiewicz, a software programmer who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS