Bid Protester Can't Get Costs After GSA Redoes $15B IT Deal

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has refused to grant costs to a previously successful protester after the U.S. General Services Administration canceled and re-procured the disputed $15 billion information technology deal, saying the protester wasn't harmed by the change. Citizant Inc. still has access to the benefit it received from an injunction awarded after the claims court had found errors in the way the GSA evaluated bidders on the Alliant 2 Small Business contract — the fresh chance to compete for a contract slot, Judge Thompson M. Dietz said in an order Wednesday. And there is no evidence that the agency canceled...

