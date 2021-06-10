Sandoz Will Get To Search Rival CFO's Phone In Antitrust Row

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- United Therapeutics Corp. will have to turn over its chief financial officer's text messages for rival drugmaker Sandoz Inc.'s antitrust suit, although Sandoz must also relinquish evidence related to getting government approval of its competing product, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Thursday. Retired U.S. District Judge Jose Linares, sitting as a special master in the lawsuit accusing UTC of conspiring with a pump manufacturer to squeeze out Sandoz's generic alternative to a UTC hypertension drug, said UTC had to search for and turn over any work-related communications from James Edgemond's personal cellphone, after the drugmaker said it had relied on...

