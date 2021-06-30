BJ's Calls For Arbitration In Long-Running Fla. Sales Tax Row

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- BJ's Wholesale Club argued Wednesday that a Florida woman's long-running case over its collection of sales tax on certain discounted items should be sent to arbitration, but the consumer's counsel told a state court that the retailer long ago waived its right to compel that course of action. In a Zoom hearing, counsel for plaintiff Laura Bugliaro told Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge William Thomas that BJ's can't rely on arbitration clauses that it inserted in her annual membership agreements after the case started in 2015, and the validity of those provisions does not matter because the company cannot overcome multiple findings...

