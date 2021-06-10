Harborside Pays $1.5M To Resolve Discrimination Claims

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- California cannabis company Harborside is paying $1.5 million to settle a years-old lawsuit filed by a former employee who said he was regularly berated and harassed because of his race and age. Scott Moothery is an African American man who was in his 70s when he was hired as a bookkeeper for Harborside in 2015, according to his suit. Although he received several promotions and was lauded for his work, he was fired after he complained about his treatment at the hands of the company's controller, the suit says. Moothery sought $1.13 million in damages, but the company is paying more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS