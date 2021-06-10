Feds Reverse Immigration Benefits Denial Policy

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it is rolling back a Trump-era policy that gave officials discretion to deny immigration benefit applications without providing notice to the applicant. The announcement Thursday said that — along with extending employment eligibility for work visa holders waiting for green cards to try and deal with a processing backlog and clarifying policy on expedited application processing — the agency was reverting to its pre-2018 policy of requiring adjudicators to give benefit applicants the chance to fix problems with their application before rejecting the bid. "We are taking action to eliminate policies that fail to promote access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS