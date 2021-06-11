JPML Adds New Suits To Pork Price-Fixing MDL In Minn.

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Minnesota will be the pre-trial home of two more proposed class actions accusing pork suppliers of conspiring to hike up the price of the meat after the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered them transferred there from Texas. "The District of Minnesota is the appropriate transferee district for this litigation. All parties agree on centralization in this district, either in the first instance or in the alternative," the panel said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim will be charged with overseeing the MDL. He's the "logical choice," the panel decided, since he's been dealing with the price-fixing allegations for three years now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS