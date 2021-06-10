Del. Justices Reverse Texas Atty's $15K Nastygram Fine

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas attorney who received a nearly $15,000 Delaware Chancery Court sanction for firing off an allegedly menacing email to an opposing attorney sent something "completely inappropriate," but not prejudicial to justice or seriously threatening, Delaware's justices ruled Thursday in a reversal order. The unanimous decision stressed that — under the circumstances — Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's sanction crossed into matters governing conduct by members of the bar reserved only for the Supreme Court. Under appeal was the vice chancellor's order that Houston attorney Thomas L. Hunt of Thomas L. Hunt & Associates pick up $14,989 in legal fees...

