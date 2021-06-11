What New FAA Pilot Records Rule Means For Flight Operators

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- On May 25, the Federal Aviation Administration issued the final rule for the establishment of a new pilot records database. The long-awaited regulations codify the requirements of Section 203 of the Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Extension Act. The final regulations replace the existing Pilot Records Improvement Act, or PRIA, with the goal of creating a comprehensive, standardized system to be used in pilot hiring decisions. In that regard, the final regulations: (1) require the creation of a central database for the collection of all records relevant to a pilot's performance and qualifications in a standardized format; (2) expand the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS