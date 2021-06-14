NY Stock Purchase Ruling Shows Value Of Proper Disclosures

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- In an unusual and somewhat meandering opinion, a New York State trial court held that a buyer was liable for damages for breach of representations and warranties in a stock purchase agreement, despite the seller apparently knowing about the breaches before the SPA was signed. GBIG Holdings v. Resolution Life LP[1] involved the aborted 2017 acquisition of a Nebraska-based insurance company Lincoln Benefit Life by buyer GBIG Holdings. The acquisition required the approval of Nebraska insurance authorities. When that approval was not forthcoming by the drop-dead date, the buyer terminated the SPA and demanded return of its $29 million escrow deposit....

