Calif. Grocer Group Drops Hazard Pay Rule Challenge

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A grocers' association told the Ninth Circuit it will drop its challenge to the city of Long Beach, California's ordinance requiring grocery stores to pay employees a hazard pay premium during the COVID-19 pandemic, after the city let the requirement expire last month. In a motion filed Wednesday, the California Grocers Association asked the Ninth Circuit to dismiss its appeal of a lower court ruling that rejected the group's bid to block the ordinance, which temporarily required certain grocery stores to pay employees a $4-per-hour premium. CGA said because Long Beach did not extend the ordinance when it expired on May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS