Fashion Nova Sues Pot Dispensary Over 'Nova' Trademark

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Clothing company Fashion Nova has filed suit in a California federal court against Nova Dispensary, an Arizona-based marijuana dispensary, for allegedly appropriating its trademarks on clothing and through online advertising. Fashion Nova said in Thursday's suit that Naz Holdings LLC, which owns and operates Nova Dispensary, "knowingly, willfully, intentionally, and maliciously" used identical imitations of the "Nova" marks to mislead consumers into thinking their products are associated with Fashion Nova. "Defendant has acted in bad faith, with malicious intent, and in knowing disregard of Fashion Nova's rights in and to the NOVA marks, with the intent of free-riding on the substantial...

