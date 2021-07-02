Insurance Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Courts have returned to normalcy following a year dominated by COVID-19 closures and restrictions, and many business interruption suits have now reached the appellate level. In the coming months, federal and state appellate courts will be tasked with deciding these suits from businesses for pandemic-related losses, and several state high courts will be tackling other wide-ranging issues that should leave an impact, including whether liability insurance covers Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims. Here, Law360 looks at the top insurance cases to watch in the second half of 2021. COVID-19 Business Interruption Appeals More than a year after the start of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS