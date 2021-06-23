Insurance Legislation & Regulation: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 12:06 PM EDT) -- While many businesses are fighting at the appellate level to revive suits over financial losses during the COVID-19 crisis, New Jersey legislators have been pushing to allow insurance companies to offer more specific coverage to the state's policyholders for losses due to future pandemics. Here, Law360 looks at this and other legislative and regulatory developments that have captured the attention of insurers and policyholders alike in 2021's first half. NJ Bill Allows Pandemic Coverage Add-On Business interruption litigation has continued to make headlines, as some of these cases have already reached the federal and state appellate courts. Now the insurance industry...

