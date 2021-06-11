Pa. Law Firm Sued Over Breach Of Estate Settlement

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A federal lawsuit accuses a central Pennsylvania law firm of misrepresenting the estates of two sisters and causing their families to receive just a fraction of the more than $1 million of combined inheritance money owed them. Attorney Janice M. Hawbaker and her law firm, Kaminski Hawbaker & Salawage PC in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, are accused of violating a 2018 settlement with the heirs by not providing the correct inheritance to the sisters' families and failing to reimburse the families for estate taxes and expenses. The suit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania further claims...

