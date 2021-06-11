NLRB Rules Nursing Home Fired Worker To Halt Union

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board issued a default judgment against an Illinois nursing home, ruling that it fired one of its workers after she engaged in union activity and failed to bargain with the union over changes in pay rates. In a decision issued Thursday, NLRB Chairman Lauren McFerran and members Marvin E. Kaplan and William J. Emanuel said University Rehabilitation Center of C-U LLC in Urbana failed to bargain in good faith with an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees unit that represents employees. The board also said the nursing home fired one of its workers in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS