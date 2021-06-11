Industrial Fabric Maker Loses Appeal Over Liner Patent

Law360, London (June 11, 2021, 4:35 PM BST) -- A London appeals court refused Friday to overturn a ruling that a British maker of industrial fabrics used to stabilize terrain had infringed a rival's patent for a train trackbed liner. The Court of Appeal rejected Fiberweb Geosynthetics Ltd.'s challenge to a March decision that it had infringed a patent owned by Geofabrics Ltd. for a synthetic liner to prevent ground erosion with its product Hydrotex 2.0. A three-judge panel reviewed the technical intricacies of the patent, which relates to a geosynthetic trackbed liner sandwiched between support layers, with "at least one filtration layer being of a material which is normally...

