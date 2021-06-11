Britvic Wins Appeal For More Power To Set Pension Rates

Law360, London (June 11, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- Soft drinks maker Britvic PLC can apply any percentage rate of increase on employee pension plans that it chooses, an appeals court in London has ruled, overturning a decision that the company could only opt to go higher. The Court of Appeal overturned a January 2020 decision that found the company could implement only a higher rate, backing the company's argument that it also had the power to decide to impose increases at a lower rate at any time it wanted. The use of the words "any other rate" in the plan's rules did not naturally mean "or any higher rate" —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS