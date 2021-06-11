Endo Can't Shake FTC Pay-For-Delay Suit, Judge Told

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission fought a dismissal bid Friday in an antitrust suit related to an alleged 2017 "pay-for-delay" agreement over Endo Pharmaceuticals' Opana ER painkiller, saying the drugmaker couldn't have made such an agreement because its competitor had already had a broad patent license for similar products for years. In its 44-page memorandum filed Friday in District of Columbia federal court, the FTC attacked Endo and Impax Laboratories' patent rights argument but also dropped its restitution claim due to he U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in AMG Capital Management LLC v. FTC, which nixed the FTC's restitution-seeking power. The FTC argued that...

