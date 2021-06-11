Roche Can't Beat $171M Judgment, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A diagnostics company accused Roche of misunderstanding "the nature of license rights" in the Swiss giant's efforts at the Federal Circuit to dodge a Delaware court's $171 million willful infringement judgment over ripping off lab test patents. Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC laid out its response on Thursday to Roche Diagnostics Corp.'s April appeal of the 2019 verdict, which held that the Roche unit owed $137.3 million for infringing three laboratory testing system patents that the Rockville, Maryland-based Meso Scale had exclusive rights to license. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark later enhanced that verdict to $171 million. "Roche's attempt to narrow the...

