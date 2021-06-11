Insys Seeks Ch. 11 Clawback Of $10M In Ex-CEO's Legal Fees

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Insys Therapeutics filed suit in Delaware bankruptcy court seeking to recover more than $10 million in legal fees the company paid out to its former CEO to defend him in a criminal kickback case for which he is now serving prison time. In a series of suits filed Thursday by a liquidating trust created under Insys' Chapter 11 plan, the trustee said John N. Kapoor had legal fees in excess of $10.2 million paid by the company even though Insys was under no obligation to cover those costs. The trust also named three other former Insys employees in the complaints,...

