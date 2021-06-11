Fed. Circ. Judge Rebukes Panel For Alice Ax Of Camera Patent

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Friday upheld the invalidation of a digital camera patent asserted against Apple and Samsung as abstract, leading Judge Pauline Newman to accuse her colleagues of conflating patent eligibility and novelty. In line with U.S. District Judge James Donato of the Northern District of California, the majority claimed Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang's patent is directed to the abstract idea of taking two pictures and using one to enhance the other. The precedential ruling affirmed that Apple and Samsung can dodge infringement litigation at the motion to dismiss stage. But Judge Newman said the claims clearly show...

