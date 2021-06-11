Cannabis Bill Roundup: Conn. Pot Bill Gets Special Session

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Connecticut lawmakers will hold a special session on June 16 to debate a marijuana legalization bill and Louisiana legislators sent a bill expanding the state's medical marijuana program to the governor's desk. Here are some of the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. The text of S.B. 1118, a nearly 300-page bill to bring Connecticut from medical-only to full legalization, arrived at the eleventh hour, just days before the session was scheduled to end on Wednesday. The bill represented the product of months of negotiations between legislators and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who has repeatedly said he would...

