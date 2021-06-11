Google Offers UK Fixes For Third-Party Cookie Concerns

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Google has offered the U.K.'s competition enforcer a series of fixes to address concerns raised by the tech giant's plan to phase out use of third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, including limits on data use and an oversight role for regulators. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Friday that Google had committed to giving the agency a role in the development of its replacements for the cookies, which are used by online advertisers to track and target consumers. The company has also committed to increasing transparency of the project, called Privacy Sandbox, and to limit its own...

