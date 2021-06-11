Walmart Inks Deal To End EEOC Sexual Harassment Claims

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Walmart has agreed to pay $410,000 to wrap up a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit alleging the retail giant stood idly by while a store associate in upstate New York sexually harassed female co-workers, according to deal documents filed Friday. Former Walmart employee Mia C. Sandifur, who the agency said in court filings faced two years of persistent sexual harassment from former colleague Jon J. Brown, will receive $175,000 in damages and back pay. The rest of the pot will be divided among at least six other women who were persistently harassed by Brown, according to the pact. The agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS